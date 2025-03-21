Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico: Undervalued Airport Stock Provides Opportunity

Summary

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is rated a buy due to significant EBITDA growth and a new price target of $273.16, implying a 41% upside.
  • Despite margin pressure and regulatory changes, GAP's growth prospects remain strong, supported by increased international traffic and nearshoring trends.
  • 2024 earnings showed revenue growth of 5.3% excluding construction costs, with adjusted EBITDA growing 1.2% despite higher operating costs.
  • For 2025, GAP expects a strong rebound in aeronautical revenues, maintaining robust margins of around 66%, driven by traffic growth and expanded airport capacity.
Guadalajara airport in pandemic situation with little operation

I covered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC, OTCPK:GPAEF) in September 2024 with a buy rating. The stock has gained 15.8% since then, outperforming the S&P 500.

