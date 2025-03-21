Grupo Televisa: A Great Test Of Patience
Summary
- Grupo Televisa remains undervalued as management optimizes for maximum cash flow to pay down debt.
- ViX streaming service has turned profitable quickly, showing substantial traction with 20% growth in MAUs and ARPUs.
- Despite cord-cutting trends, Sky and Cable business shows resilience, with management focusing on value customers and reducing churn to stabilize the subscriber base.
- TV shares are still a buy with a price target of $4.
