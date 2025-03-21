StoneCo Q4: Results Improving, But Pay Attention To This Indicator
Summary
- StoneCo reported strong revenue growth of 11% YoY and 7.5% QoQ, driven by financial revenues and a significant increase in processed volumes with micro, small, and medium-sized companies.
- Despite some cost pressures, margins were maintained with a gross margin increase of 0.8% YoY. The credit portfolio grew fourfold, though NPLs remain a concern.
- StoneCo achieved an adjusted net income of BRL 665.6 million in Q4 2024, up 18.1% YoY, and projected further growth in 2025 with a focus on capital returns.
- STNE expects adjusted gross profit above BRL 7.05 billion and adjusted EPS above BRL 8.6 in 2025, reflecting continued efficiency and strong performance.
