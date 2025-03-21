Tesla: The Sentiment Shift Could Be Permanent, Killing The Zigzag Trade

Bashar Issa
6.19K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock rise was driven by brand perception, speculative hype, and Musk's influence, but these forces are now reversing.
  • TSLA stock is overvalued, facing political fallout, stagnating innovation, and rising competition, making it riskier than rewarding.
  • Tesla's initial success was due to proving EVs could be reliable, fast, and fun, but innovation has since stagnated.
  • Despite being the largest EV producer, Tesla's market share is declining, adding to the investment risk.

Damaged Tesla Model 3

shaunl

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is, or at least was, the golden child of the EV revolution, celebrated for its innovation and market dominance. Despite its market share loss, it remains the largest EV manufacturer outside China. But for investors, there are

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
6.19K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News