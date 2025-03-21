Elon Musk's Potential Margin Call - The Facts
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. shares have plummeted over 50% from their December peak, largely due to CEO Elon Musk's damaging political campaign.
- However, speculation about Musk's potential margin call is unfounded; his borrowing is minimal compared to the value of his pledged Tesla shares.
- The $12.5 billion loan backed by Tesla shares for the Twitter acquisition does not exist; Musk financed the deal through other means.
- Despite various reasons to sell TSLA shares, Musk's margin call risk appears largely irrelevant and should not influence current investment decisions.
