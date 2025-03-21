I assigned a ‘Strong Buy’ to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in January 2025, discussing its business expansion into marketing services and FinTech markets. Tencent finished FY24 with 8.4% revenue growth and 24% increase in adjusted operating profits. The company has been integrating
Tencent Q4: Multi-Model AI Strategy Will Pay Off; Doubling Shares Repurchase
Summary
- I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on Tencent, driven by robust business expansion in marketing services and FinTech, and significant AI integration into consumer platforms.
- Tencent achieved 8.4% revenue growth and a 24% increase in adjusted operating profits in FY24, with a fair value of USD $80 per share.
- Tencent's cost optimization and high-quality revenue streams have improved margins, alongside a substantial share repurchase program indicating management's confidence in undervaluation.
- Future growth is expected from new gaming titles, AI-driven FinTech and Business Services, and social networks and ads, forecasting 9% annual revenue growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.