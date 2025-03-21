One of the biggest challenges in analyzing a rapidly growing company like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is trying to make sense of all the different businesses the company participates in, all the products it announces, and the overall strategy it’s following. Following
Nvidia Positions Itself As AI Infrastructure Provider
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company is now an AI infrastructure provider building out a platform of hardware and software that can be used to create AI-powered applications.
- The company has moved well past its origins and common perception as a semiconductor design house and into a newly created role of critical infrastructure enabler for the future world of AI-powered capabilities and “an intelligence manufacturer.”.
- At the end of the day, Nvidia knows that being an infrastructure and ecosystem provider means that they can benefit both directly and indirectly as the overall tide of AI computing rises, even as their direct competition is bound to increase.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
