This analysis attempts to look at different metrics to understand the current momentum in the gold and silver markets. It is meant as an analysis on potential price direction in the very short-term (a few weeks to 1-2 months).
The Technicals: Gold Price Does Not Look Frothy
Summary
- All the indicators support a healthy market without too much froth.
- Gold and silver are moving in lock step YTD, with both metals breaking through key resistance areas recently.
- Retail is still sitting on the sidelines during this bull market.
- For short-term moves, the gold miners have been consistently leading the price of gold in both directions for years.
