TimesSquare Global Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary

TimesSquare Capital Management
22 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • U.S. equities rallied in Q4 2024, driven by pro-business sentiment and AI sector growth, despite concerns about inflation and tariffs.
  • European markets faced inflationary pressures and weak economic growth, limiting ECB's ability to cut rates, with mixed performance across sectors.
  • Japanese equities underperformed due to a strong USD and weak yen, with local investors favoring U.S. equities for better returns.
  • Emerging Markets showed resilience, with opportunities in sectors aligned with U.S. geopolitical interests and strong export capabilities, despite political headwinds.

Global Connection Lines - Global Business, Data Exchange, Travel Routes - Multi Colored

DKosig

Performance

4Q24

1YR

Annualized

3YR

5YR

7YR

Since Inception (1/1/2018)

Global Small Cap Composite (Gross)

-1.01%

8.10%

-2.00%

3.41%

4.73%

4.73%

Global Small Cap Composite ('NET')

-1.20%

7.24%

-2.84%

2.51%

3.82%

3.82%

MSCI World

This article was written by

TimesSquare Capital Management
22 Followers
TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TimesSquare's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TSYIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSYIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSYIX
--
TSYNX
--
TSYZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News