The Tariff talk in the market has presented an opportunity available less than once per year…, 20% discounts on high quality companies. And when those times come, you have to take advantage, especially with the Magnificent 7 stocks. Alphabet, one of the two magnificent 7
Alphabet: I'm Nibbling Here
Summary
- The current market dip offers a rare opportunity to buy high-quality stocks like Alphabet at a 20% discount.
- Alphabet's robust 2024 earnings, driven by strong growth in search, cloud, and media, justify expanding my position by 15%.
- Alphabet's cloud division saw a 250% surge in operating income in 2024, with expectations of 75-85% growth in 2025.
