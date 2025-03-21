|
Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24
BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of-3.58% (Institutional shares) and-3.64% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Developed market currencies, U.S. rates, structured products, and non-U.S. credit contributed to the fund’s performance, while emerging market and developed market rates detracted.
- We continued to hold an up-in-quality bias across spread assets and increased U.S. dollar exposure as expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts were scaled back.
