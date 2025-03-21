BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of-3.58% (Institutional shares) and-3.64% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Developed market currencies, U.S. rates, structured products, and non-U.S. credit contributed to the fund’s performance, while emerging market and developed market rates detracted.
  • We continued to hold an up-in-quality bias across spread assets and increased U.S. dollar exposure as expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts were scaled back.

Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24

4Q24 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

-3.58

0.46

0.46

-2.92

-0.26

1.30

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

-3.64

0.20

0.20

