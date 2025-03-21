Federal Reserve To Further Slow The Reduction Of Its Securities Portfolio
Summary
- The Federal Reserve, in April, is going to slow down the rate at which it is reducing its securities portfolio.
- The Federal Reserve will change its policy rate of interest, dependent upon the market conditions that evolve.
- This is the third round of quantitative tightening the Fed has initiated since March 2022.
- The Federal Reserve still needs to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, but how this will take place will depend upon how the Trump administration conducts its public policies.
- So, what will happen, to a large extent, is uncertain.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.