The Davenport Funds Q4 2024 Fixed Income Market Update

Mar. 21, 2025 11:25 AM ET, , , ,
Davenport Asset Management
(5min)

Summary

  • The fourth quarter brought clarity with a Republican win, but inflation, high government spending, and geopolitical events remain key macroeconomic concerns.
  • The Federal Reserve cut short-term rates, but long-term rates rose due to persistent high living costs and unchecked government spending.
  • Higher long-term rates may reflect expectations of pro-business policies, but the U.S. debt crisis remains a significant concern.
  • With zero-interest rates unlikely to return soon, focus on timing and leveraging attractive yields while adopting a "good offense is a good defense" strategy.

Hand stacking coins with heights up arrow icons. Income Management and saving money concepts

PrathanChorruangsak

Bloomberg Market Returns (%)

Q4 2024

2024

U.S. Govt/Credit Intermediate

-1.60

3.00

U.S. Govt/Credit 1-3 Year

-0.02

4.36

U.S. Govt/Credit 1-5 Year

-0.71

3.76

Municipal 1-10 Year Blend 1-12 Year

-0.95

0.91

Source: Morningstar

This article was written by

Davenport Asset Management
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSCPX--
Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Other
DVIPX--
Davenport Value & Income Fund Other
DAVPX--
Davenport Core Leaders Fund No Load
DEOPX--
Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund Other
DBALX--
Davenport Balanced Income Fund Other
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News