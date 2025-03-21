|
Bloomberg Market Returns (%)
|
Q4 2024
|
2024
|
U.S. Govt/Credit Intermediate
|
-1.60
|
3.00
|
U.S. Govt/Credit 1-3 Year
|
-0.02
|
4.36
|
U.S. Govt/Credit 1-5 Year
|
-0.71
|
3.76
|
Municipal 1-10 Year Blend 1-12 Year
|
-0.95
|
0.91
|
Source: Morningstar
The Davenport Funds Q4 2024 Fixed Income Market Update
Summary
- The fourth quarter brought clarity with a Republican win, but inflation, high government spending, and geopolitical events remain key macroeconomic concerns.
- The Federal Reserve cut short-term rates, but long-term rates rose due to persistent high living costs and unchecked government spending.
- Higher long-term rates may reflect expectations of pro-business policies, but the U.S. debt crisis remains a significant concern.
- With zero-interest rates unlikely to return soon, focus on timing and leveraging attractive yields while adopting a "good offense is a good defense" strategy.
