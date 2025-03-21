VanEck Mid-March 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck

Summary

  • Bitcoin’s 30% retracement coincides with historically low futures funding rates and the longest ETF outflow streak since inception. Altcoins remain weak while Bitcoin dominance holds steady, reflecting abnormally weak bull market demand for speculative blockchain use cases.
  • MSTR, Metaplanet, and SMLR continue expanding BTC-backed financial engineering, with MSTR acquiring 20,356 BTC and launching a $2 billion convertible note. The new REX Shares Bitcoin Convertible Bond ETF highlights the growing institutional interest in BTC treasuries.
  • SB6 could raise interconnection costs and delays for large miners, while SB1942 would fast-track ERCOT approvals for flexible loads, creating a competitive edge for miners that generate their own power on-site. SB388’s 50% dispatchable energy mandate may drive up long-term mining costs by shifting Texas’ power mix toward fossil fuels.

Bitcoin sees its second-largest retracement this cycle amid ETP outflows and weak risk appetite, as corporate treasury yield strategies emerge and Texas energy bills reshape mining.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to bitcoin.

Three key takeaways

VanEck
Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

