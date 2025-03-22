Main Street Capital: A High-Yield Monthly Powerhouse I'm Eager To Buy When The Time Is Right

Summary

  • Main Street Capital is a top-tier BDC known for its consistent monthly dividends, even during economic downturns. This makes it ideal for income-focused investors.
  • MAIN's internally managed structure, equity co-investment strategy, and conservative balance sheet ensure superior dividend safety and moderate yield compared to peers.
  • MAIN's NAV premium is a distinct cost of capital advantage that historically allowed it to grow earnings and deliver strong returns.
  • MAIN has never cut its regular dividend, and its management team includes the co-founder who guided it through the Great Financial Crisis.
  • MAIN's flat growth through 2027 means waiting until the time is right to buy is a potentially good idea.
Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

Recently, I've spent much time explaining why recession fears are overblown.

I explained why a recession is not likely, with around a 37% probability in the next year.

Shut Up And Buy Something Smart And You'll Thank Me In A

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

