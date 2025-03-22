Recently, I've spent much time explaining why recession fears are overblown.
I explained why a recession is not likely, with around a 37% probability in the next year.
Shut Up And Buy Something Smart And You'll Thank Me In A
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 14 model portfolios.
my $3 million real money family portfolio.
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.