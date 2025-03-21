Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jerry A. Young as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Crocs: Valuation Punished For Too Long, Free Cash Flow Machine With $1.3 Billion Ready To Deploy
Summary
- Crocs is deeply undervalued, with the market overly punishing it for the HEYDUDE acquisition, despite strong free cash flow and buybacks.
- The Crocs brand alone justifies the stock's value, and HEYDUDE's potential turnaround could add further upside.
- Discounted cash flow and other valuation models indicate a significant margin of safety, suggesting CROX is an easy buy at current prices.
- Risks include potential tariffs, fashion fads, and HEYDUDE's continued decline, but the stock remains a rare gem with substantial upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I have 1000 shares of $CROX since August 2023.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.