Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE:TRGP) is the largest natural gas liquids processor for the Permian Basin, important as Permian natural gas production keeps growing. Its business is divided into gathering/processing and logistics/transportation. This means it a) gathers, compresses, treats, processes, transports and sells natural gas, b) stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and
Targa Resources May Still Interest Growth Investors
Summary
- Targa Resources Corporation, a $43.5 billion market cap gas midstream company focused on NGLs, offers a dividend yield of $3.00/share (1.5%) with an expected increase to $2.00/share (2.0%).
- The company dominates a much needed natural gas processing capacity niche in the Permian Basin. Waha prices remain pressured, which benefits Targa.
- Targa’s stock price is up over 50% in less than a year, but the company has good growth projects underway.
