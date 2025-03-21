The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund (MUTF:DEOPX) closed the year with a 0.37% quarterly advance, resulting in a 9.72% gain for the year. This compares to quarterly and full-year returns of 0.62% and 15.34%, respectively for the Russell Mid Cap® Index.
The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund achieved a 9.72% annual gain, underperforming the Russell Mid Cap® Index's 15.34% return.
- Top contributors included LiveNation, Brookfield Corp, and Mobileye Global, driven by favorable market conditions and strong company performance.
- Detractors were American Tower Corp and Avantor Inc., impacted by rising interest rates and sector-specific challenges.
- Increased position in Align Technologies, viewing it as a dominant growth company with significant long-term potential despite current market challenges.
