Micron: The Selloff Was Overdone - Why I'm Not Buying The Dip (Upgrade)
Summary
- I believe the Micron Technology, Inc. post-earnings selloff was exaggerated, especially considering the strong momentum in HBM revenue growth and 2025 capacity is already sold out.
- I still don't see clear signs of demand recovery in the mobile and storage segments. That said, FQ3 guidance has priced in the current headwinds in these 2 segments.
- Speaking of headwinds, I think the trends in NAND pricing look pretty weak. The picture doesn't improve when factoring in rising inventories and ongoing margin pressure heading into FQ3.
- On the positive side, Micron’s valuation on a price-to-cash flow basis looks attractive. The options market is implying a near term recovery after the selloff.
- I prefer to stay on the sidelines as I don't see an asymmetric risk/reward profile on MU stock. That said, I upgraded my previous sell rating to a hold.
