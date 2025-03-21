Meituan (MPNGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scarlett Xu - VP and Head-Capital Markets

Xing Wang - Chairman and CEO

Shaohui Chen - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Gary Yu - Morgan Stanley

Ya Jiang - CITIC Securities

Kenneth Fong - UBS

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Charlene Liu - HSBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Meituan Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Scarlett Xu, VP and Head of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scarlett Xu

Thank you, operator. Good evening and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Xing Wang, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Shaohui Chen, Senior Vice President and the CFO of Meituan. For today's call, management will first provide a review of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and then conduct a Q&A session.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that our presentation contains forward-looking statements which include a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ from the actual results in the future. This presentation also contains unaudited non-IFRS accounting standards financial measures that should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for measures of the company's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards. For a detailed discussion of risk factors in the non-IFRS accounting standards measures, please refer to the disclosure document in IR section of our website.

Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Xing Wang. Please go ahead, Xing.