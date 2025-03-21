The oldest and most respected names in auto-making – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BMWKY), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF), General Motors Company (GM), Ford Motor Company (F), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) – all
BYD Makes Tesla-Like Waves In Global Automotive Market
Summary
- BYD's aggressive global expansion, flexible pricing and innovative technology position it as a strong contender for BEV market dominance, surpassing Tesla in global sales.
- BYD's new "Super e-platforms" promise rapid charging capabilities, potentially revolutionizing the BEV market, though technical and safety details remain to be proven.
- Despite a Hold rating for valuation, BYD shares are recommended as a Buy for long-term investors, bolstered by impressive sales and financials.
- A potential joint venture with a major U.S. automaker could accelerate BYD's entry into the U.S. market, echoing historical precedents with Japanese automakers.
