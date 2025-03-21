Alphabet's Decline Makes It One Of The Most Exciting Large Caps
Summary
- Alphabet Inc., with a $2 trillion valuation, showcases strong financial performance, earning over $100 billion in net income for 2024 with 14% YoY revenue growth.
- Google Search remains the core revenue driver, while YouTube, Google Network, and Cloud segments exhibit double-digit YoY growth, enhancing overall profitability.
- Waymo, a key "Other Bet," is nearing 1 million riders monthly, with potential for significant cost reductions as it scales.
- Government regulation and antitrust investigations pose the largest risk, potentially impacting Google's operational capabilities and GOOG shareholder returns.
- The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.