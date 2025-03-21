Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTC 2025 introduced Blackwell Ultra, AI Factories, and Dynamo to solidify its hold on AI. While they provide high performance and scalability, they come with rising prices, power constraints, and competitive threats. As hyperscalers develop their own AI processors, Nvidia will have to
Nvidia: What's Powering The Next AI Era
Summary
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Ultra delivers up to 70x AI performance over Hopper, integrating 72 GPUs and 36 CPUs for real-time AI reasoning.
- AI factory expansion is accelerating, with Equinix launching Instant AI Factory, a plug-and-play AI infrastructure service using Blackwell Ultra-powered DGX SuperPOD.
- NVIDIA reported Q4 FY25 revenue of $39.3 billion (+78% YoY), with the Data Center segment contributing $35.6 billion (+93% YoY) despite rising CapEx and SBC.
- Valuation remains attractive, with DCF estimates exceeding $160 per share, a PEG ratio of 0.8x, and P/E of 39.95 vs. peers.
- NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem, including CUDA, DGX, and AI factory solutions, ensures AWS, Google, and Microsoft remain dependent, despite developing in-house AI chips.
