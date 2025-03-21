Salzgitter AG (SZGPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Salzgitter AG (OTCPK:SZGPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 21, 2025 6:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our annual analyst conference. My name is Markus Heidler. I'm the Head of Salzgitte AG's Investor Relations department. I'm here today with Gunnar Groebler, our CEO; and Birgit Potrafki, our CFO. They will give you insights into the economic and political environment we are facing, as well as in the business development of the group industry and strategy.

And finally, we will dive into finance. After that, we will have the usual Q&A session. Just for [transparent reason] and as a last remark, the whole web conference will be shown on our website. So there is -- so just that you know what question to ask and not to ask.

And with that, I'd like to hand over to you, Gunnar.

Gunnar Groebler

Thank you very much, Markus. Warm welcome from our side to the Annual Analyst Conference with the full year numbers of 2024. Prior to diving into the details, which Birgit will do. Let me perhaps kick it off with some remarks on the overall environment and how we have performed through the year.

Let me start with something that is very close to our heart as members of the Board, but also to everybody in the company, which is occupational safety. As you can see, the long-term trend since 2018 is intact. We're reducing our LTIF, we're reducing our -- or improving our operational and occupational safety. And we have, again, improved