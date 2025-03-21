Waiting is often the most frustrating part of biotech investing, as the stocks can drift without clear positive drivers, and such has been the case with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for much of the past year, with
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Ready To Go With Its Next Blockbuster
Summary
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has secured FDA approval for Amvuttra in ATTR-CM, opening the door to potential revenue of over $6B.
- The company's strong R&D pipeline, including promising candidates like zilebesiran, supports long-term growth and will reduce its heavy near-term reliance on the TTR franchise.
- Amvuttra is likely to see strong initial adoption in ATTR-CM patients who've progressed on stabilizers, but greater first-line use and switchovers could drive the upside.
- Alnylam's proven R&D engine and above-average success ratio make it a compelling long-term biotech investment despite arguably modest immediate upside.
