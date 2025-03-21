Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) start to 2025 has been a very trying moment for bullish backers, as the EV company looks to find its footing amid several recent bearish events. The EV company’s polarizing visionary leader, CEO
7 Reasons Tesla Could Be Nearing A Bullish Inflection Point After Brutal 2025 Start
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock has plummeted 42% YTD amid uncertainty, violence and protests, but contrarian investors may see this as a buying opportunity.
- CEO Elon Musk's commitment to Tesla is under scrutiny, with calls for him to refocus or step down, potentially signaling positive change.
- Key catalysts include humanoid robotics themes from Nvidia's GTC Conference, FSD Robotaxi developments, a cheaper Model Y for China, and Wall Street's cautiously bullish stance.
- Despite challenges, I rate TSLA stock a speculative "buy" due to potential short-term relief and long-term growth from its ambitious projects.
