The Retiree's Taxable Dividend February 2025 Portfolio Review - Declining Interest Rates Impact Income Generated

Summary

  • Income growth in the Taxable portfolio for FY-2025 looks strong and is driven by ORI's January special dividend.
  • We look for preferred shares options over CDs due to higher yields and potential qualified dividend tax advantages.
  • John and Jane's portfolio generates sustainable cash flows, allowing for monthly withdrawals without selling stocks, maintaining a 6.22% weighted yield.
  • Rebalancing high-growth equities like Apple into higher-yield assets can lock in gains and optimize income but tax implications need to be considered in a taxable portfolio.
  • Beware of investments that lure you in with the offer of high yields but destroy account value over the long term.

Lower Interest Rates

DNY59

Income from January has catapulted the Taxable portfolio estimates to a positive income growth much earlier than we would have anticipated while February came in less than expected. Account balances continue to push all-time-highs even as the market has

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, T, TXN, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

