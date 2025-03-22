Income from January has catapulted the Taxable portfolio estimates to a positive income growth much earlier than we would have anticipated while February came in less than expected. Account balances continue to push all-time-highs even as the market has
The Retiree's Taxable Dividend February 2025 Portfolio Review - Declining Interest Rates Impact Income Generated
Summary
- Income growth in the Taxable portfolio for FY-2025 looks strong and is driven by ORI's January special dividend.
- We look for preferred shares options over CDs due to higher yields and potential qualified dividend tax advantages.
- John and Jane's portfolio generates sustainable cash flows, allowing for monthly withdrawals without selling stocks, maintaining a 6.22% weighted yield.
- Rebalancing high-growth equities like Apple into higher-yield assets can lock in gains and optimize income but tax implications need to be considered in a taxable portfolio.
- Beware of investments that lure you in with the offer of high yields but destroy account value over the long term.
