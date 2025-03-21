Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (CIG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 2:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Carolina Senna - Investor Relations Superintendent
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho - Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Marques de Almeida - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Cristiana Maria Fortini Pinto e Silva - Chief Regulatory Officer
Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo - Chief Participation Officer and Generation and Transmission Officer
Sergio Lopes Cabral - Chief Commercialization Officer
Conference Call Participants
Carolina Carneiro - Banco J. Safra
Guilherme Lima - Santander
Carolina Senna
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Carolina Senna, Cemig, Investor Relations Superintendent. Welcome to Cemig's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Video Conference Call. We inform that this video conference is being recorded and will be available on the Company's IR website, where you'll also find the Company's presentation.
We inform you that, if you need simultaneous interpreting, the feature is available by clicking on the Globe icon located on the bottom of the screen. Upon choosing Interpretation, select the language of your choice, Portuguese or English. Should you choose to follow the call in English, you may also select Mute Original Audio.
We are now starting Cemig's video conference with Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, CEO; Andrea Marques de Almeida, CFO and IR Officer; Cristiana Maria Fortini Pinto e Silva, Chief Regulatory Officer; Marco da Camino Ancona Lopez Soligo, Chief Participation Officer and also Generation and Transmission Officer; Sergio Lopes Cabral, Chief Commercialization Officer.
And for the initial remarks, we turn the floor to our CEO, Renaldo Passanezi Filho. Thank you.
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho
Good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here in this video conference earnings call to bring you 2024 results. I would like to bring to you a message on our highlights. These are our main highlights. For us, this is a historical
- Read more current CIG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts