After four straight weeks of flogging, US equities finally managed to locate the elusive up button. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 all booked gains for the week, ending mostly higher Friday and finishing near their session peaks, though “peaks” may be overstating it. More
A Cautious Half Clap
- President Trump said there might be wiggle room in the forthcoming reciprocal remix. This ignited hopes of a negotiated settlement, or at least a delay in the next round of mutually assured economic discomfort.
