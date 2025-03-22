CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A. (CTTPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCPK:CTTPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Joao Bento - CEO

Joao Sousa - Member, Board of Directors

Guy Pacheco - CFO

Joao Safara - Banco Santander

Joaquin Garcia-Quiros - JB Capital

Filipe Leite - CaixaBank

Antonio Seladas - AS Independent Research

Joao Bento

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our 2024 results conference call. It's been a great year that we chose to qualify from transformation to growth.

So starting with Slide #4. Guidance was accomplished with EUR85 million recurring EBIT, but most important than that, with EUR71 million or 38% growth year-on-year for the PAC Logistics and Bank. Logistics, we refer to logistics to the combination of Mail and Express. It was also a year of very strong cash flow, with operating cash flow growing 6.7% to EUR70 million and a year that enables us to keep a very balance sheet flexibility, a very flexible balance sheet with a 1.6% net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which is well below our own financial policy, which is in itself already conservative. So very good news in that sense, too. It was a special year, given the M&A transactions that we have disclosed at year-end on the 18th and 19th of December, I'm referring to the acquisition of Cacesa and the joint venture with DHL, which enable further diversification and will fuel further growth in Iberia towards we want and we expect Iberian leadership.

And the final initial comments to shareholder remuneration, given that we decided to remain within our stated policy. So with a predictable dividend policy, which accounts for EUR0.70 to be paid, and we remain with the ongoing EUR25 million share buyback. Moving to Slide #5. A