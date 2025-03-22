The so-called AI hype has been pushed into the background amid the ongoing trade war between the US and the rest of the world. Nonetheless, even if the AI hype has dissipated, the topic of AI itself remains quite relevant. Semiconductors
SMH: A Good Mix Of Semis To Benefit From AI Demand
Summary
- The VanEck Semiconductor ETF holds 26 positions, with a high concentration in top semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and TSMC.
- The ongoing AI revolution drives extraordinary growth in semiconductor demand, supported by massive capital expenditures from tech giants and rapid user adoption of AI technologies.
- Despite potential volatility, the SMH ETF offers a solid mix of equities to benefit from AI trends, though investors should be prepared for high volatility.
