Lyft: Holding Firm Ground Against Uber
Summary
- Shares of Lyft have continued to crash in 2025, pushing the stock to a very cheap ~8x adjusted EBITDA and ~4x FCF multiples.
- I'm upgrading Lyft to a strong buy, especially on the back of strong Q4 results that showed record-breaking bookings at a 15% y/y growth pace.
- Lyft's pure rideshare focus is more recession-proof than Uber (as delivery orders are more discretionary), offering stable demand amid potential economic downturns.
- Risks include the end of the Delta partnership and potential Uber price wars, but these are already priced into Lyft's ultra-cheap stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.