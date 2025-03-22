Today, I would like to initiate coverage of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS), a passively managed, mega-caps-focused investment vehicle with a wafer-thin expense ratio that clocked a 16.85% annualized return over the 57 full calendar months
GSUS: High Quality, Low Expense Ratio, But No Meaningful Edge Over IVV, A Hold
Summary
- GSUS is a passively managed ETF offering exposure to mostly mega-cap U.S. stocks.
- Since its inception in May 2020, it has beaten SPY thanks to its lower expense ratio but lagged IVV, SPLG, and VOO.
- In terms of sectors and factors, GSUS is mostly similar to IVV, with the main difference being its slightly stronger growth characteristics.
- The key issues include its downside capture ratio, maximum drawdown, and risk-adjusted returns.
- In the absence of a strong factor edge over IVV and assuming a few weaknesses on the risk front, GSUS does not qualify for a Buy rating, but a Hold rating still looks adequate and fair.
