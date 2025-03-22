What To Expect From Reeves' Spring Statement As Britain Braces For Tax Hikes

Summary

  • Britain's public finances are operating under increasingly fine margins and Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces tough spending decisions at the 26 March Spring Statement, amid rising debt interest costs.
  • Cuts to welfare and future departmental spending growth should be enough to regain that lost ground and meet the fiscal rules.
  • But cost cutting can only go so far and barring a surprise boost to UK growth this summer, we think further tax hikes look inevitable in the autumn.

Tax concept. Tax reduction planning, expenses, accounting, VAT and property taxes. Increasing the interest rate of financial or dividend from mortgage investment from the concept of business growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

By James Smith

Our key views on the Spring Statement and beyond

  • The Treasury has likely lost all of the £10bn 'headroom' it had available under its fiscal rules last October, following a rise in government borrowing costs

