U.S. Recession Risks Not As High As The Media Suggests

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • U.S. recession risks have been a headline over the last few weeks as the markets sold off.
  • Over the last couple of weeks, the market sell-off eclipsed 10% on an intraday basis, sending investor sentiment plummeting to levels usually seen during more significant declines and previous bear markets.
  • Investors must decide whether the current correction is 'just a correction' or whether the risk of a U.S. recession is increasing.
  • While recession fears have resurfaced in the headlines following the recent market sell-off, the economic data does not yet support the narrative of an imminent downturn.

USD dollar banknote is torn with recession wording on red background for United of America risk of great economic depression crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

U.S. recession risks have been a headline over the last few weeks as the markets sold off.

“Goldman Sachs and Moody’s Analytics in recent days joined forecasters raising alarm about the increased likelihood of an economic downturn. The

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
32.09K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News