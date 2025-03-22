Nebius: A 10x AI Growth Story Still Flying Under Wall Street's Radar

Summary

  • I believe Nebius' 20% stock decline since my last article is tied to the broader S&P 500 selloff, not company fundamentals, as FY 2025 AAR guidance was highly positive.
  • Nebius' AAR could surge from $90M in Q4 2024 to $750M–$1B by year-end 2025, signaling 10x growth potential.
  • I'm seeing early signs of institutional buying, with 13-F filers increasing their stake by 110% QoQ in Q4 2024. Nonetheless, Wall Street analyst coverage is still insignificant.
  • Despite execution risks and possible back-loaded AAR growth, the projected growth justifies the 11 P/S ratio. I maintain my strong buy rating.

Digital navigation display with ship radar.

Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock via Getty Images

As a European AI infrastructure company, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is attracting more interest from US investors, particularly after the economic uncertainty brought by the new administration.

Since my last article on Nebius, shares are

