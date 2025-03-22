The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund gained 0.35% in Q4 2024, closely matching the Russell 2000 Index's 0.33% gain, despite high volatility.
- Top contributors included Chart Industries, OneSpaWorld Holdings, and Healthequity Inc., while key detractors were Liberty Latin America, Janus International, and Vera Mobility.
- Initiated a position in Hexcel Corp. due to its potential in commercial aerospace and defense, anticipating improved operations and significant earnings growth.
- Celebrating a decade of superior returns with less risk, committed to maintaining a rigorous fundamental process for compelling future results.
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.
