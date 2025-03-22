Butler National Corporation: Better Bets On Aerospace Growth

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Butler National Corporation's aerospace segment shows growth, but the casino business lacks synergy and significant growth potential.
  • Q3 2025 results show aerospace revenue surged 25%, while professional services revenue declined slightly.
  • The EV/EBITDA ratio is high, suggesting the stock is already priced high, limiting upside potential.
  • I rate Butler National Corporation a hold due to the lack of compelling investment opportunities and better alternatives in the aerospace industry.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

AH-64A Apache Helicopter, silhouette

Don Farrall/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In December 2024, I covered Butler National Corporation (OTCQX:BUKS). It was a company that I was not familiar with and upon researching the company more closely I was left even more puzzled. The company

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.11K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BUKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News