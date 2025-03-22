The Fed kept rates steady and indicated that they were on hold but data dependent. Many investors thought the reduction in QT was dovish, but it is simply a technical issue that results in a simpler Fed balance sheet without
Fed Meeting Validates Our Bullish Rate View
Summary
- The Fed kept rates steady and indicated that they were on hold but data dependent.
- Fed Chair Powell did recognize that inflation readings driven by higher tariffs should be ignored when setting monetary policy.
- We continue to forecast that the Fed will be forced to lower rates at least 3 times this year as the recession in the old economy in response to ultra-tight monetary supply continues to reduce economic growth.
