The Davenport FundAdvisor Q4 2024 Quarterly Update

Davenport Asset Management
Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index rose 25% in 2024, driven by strong earnings from tech stocks, especially the "Magnificent 7" benefiting from AI growth.
  • Concerns like inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions subsided, allowing the market to "climb a wall of worry" and deliver strong returns.
  • Historical data suggests 2025 may see modest gains after consecutive 20%+ years, with potential shifts towards small cap and value-oriented sectors.
  • The market's high P/E ratio is driven by large tech stocks; equal-weighted S&P 500 trades at a more reasonable 16.4x earnings, indicating potential value opportunities.

Market Returns (%)

1 Year

3 Year

Large Cap Stocks

25.0

8.9

Value Stocks

14.4

5.6

Growth Stocks

33.4

10.5

Mid Cap Stocks

15.3

3.8

Small Cap Stocks

11.5

1.2

Developed International

Davenport Asset Management
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.

