|
Market Returns (%)
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
Large Cap Stocks
|
25.0
|
8.9
|
Value Stocks
|
14.4
|
5.6
|
Growth Stocks
|
33.4
|
10.5
|
Mid Cap Stocks
|
15.3
|
3.8
|
Small Cap Stocks
|
11.5
|
1.2
|
Developed International
The Davenport FundAdvisor Q4 2024 Quarterly Update
Summary
- The S&P 500 Index rose 25% in 2024, driven by strong earnings from tech stocks, especially the "Magnificent 7" benefiting from AI growth.
- Concerns like inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions subsided, allowing the market to "climb a wall of worry" and deliver strong returns.
- Historical data suggests 2025 may see modest gains after consecutive 20%+ years, with potential shifts towards small cap and value-oriented sectors.
- The market's high P/E ratio is driven by large tech stocks; equal-weighted S&P 500 trades at a more reasonable 16.4x earnings, indicating potential value opportunities.
