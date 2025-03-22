At Wednesday afternoon’s press conference following the two-day conclave of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Fed chair Powell repeatedly invoked two words. Those words were: uncertainty, and transitory. Uncertainty, as it pertains to the inability to make informed decisions about anything when variables like
The Questionable Return Of Transitory Inflation
Summary
- At Wednesday afternoon’s press conference following the two-day conclave of the FOMC, Fed chair Powell repeatedly invoked two words. Those words were: uncertainty, and transitory.
- Even if the additional inflation created by higher tariffs is transitory – according to the FOMC’s own economic projections released on Wednesday – that two percent target is unlikely to be reached before 2027.
- The stock market’s hot take from the Wednesday afternoon press conference leaned dovish, meaning more attention paid to “transitory” and less to “uncertainty”.
