Sales of existing homes – single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops – that closed in February fell by 5.2% from the abysmally low levels a year ago to 257,000 deals, not seasonally adjusted, down by 27% from February 2022 when home sales began their free-fall after prices had spiked
Buyers Strike Not Letting Up: Sales Of Existing Homes Have Worst February Since 2009, As Inventory Surges
Summary
- Sales of existing homes that closed in February fell by 5.2% from the abysmally low levels a year ago to 257,000 deals.
- The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of existing homes, on a month-to-month basis, ticked up to a rate of 4.26 million, the worst February since February 2009.
- The median price is heavily skewed by changes in the mix of homes that sold.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
Recommended For You
About DJUSRE Ticker
Compare to Peers