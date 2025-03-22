Why I Really Like BRW But Still Selling
Summary
- I sold my stake in BRW to double down on SABA, which offers a more compelling 9.72% discount despite a lower distribution rate.
- BRW, managed by Saba Capital, has a unique portfolio and a narrowing discount, but its 12.4% distribution rate seems unsustainable long-term.
- SABA and BRW are very similar, with over 50% of AUM in the same securities; SABA's wider discount makes it more attractive.
- Management's activism in reducing discounts and providing liquidity to shareholders gives me confidence in Saba's future performance and narrowing discount trajectory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.