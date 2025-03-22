Shopify: Prime Candidate To Join The $500 Billion Club One Day
Summary
- Shopify shares are down 21% from February highs, far more than the market.
- Shopify's growth is predicated on an accelerating flywheel of ecommerce penetration, market share gains, merchant growth, product expansion and adoption, all while maintaining high margins and driving operational leverage.
- Macro uncertainties like tariffs and inflation could present attractive opportunities to join Shopify's journey to a $500 billion valuation, which I expect in less than a decade.
- At 68x forward earnings, Shopify's valuation is high, but justified by its quality and growth prospects, making it a 'Buy' on dips.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.