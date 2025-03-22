Sometimes in a volatile stock market, it’s the downtrodden rebound plays that perform best. It’s also these stocks, in my view, that offer the biggest differentiation against the broader markets as they have their own catalysts to spark
Zoom: At <10x FCF And Ex-Cash P/E, All You Need Is Patience
Summary
- Zoom, down over 80% from its peak, offers a strong value play with <10x ex-cash P/E and FCF multiples amid substantial cash reserves.
- The company continues to see improving churn rates in its self-service Online business.
- Meanwhile, RPO (or essentially backlog) is growing at a faster pace (6% y/y) than revenue (3% y/y), offering the possibility of revenue acceleration.
- The company recently also released agentic AI features that may be able to help drive stronger enterprise retention and expansion.
