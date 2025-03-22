Stock Market Slump Offers Potential Cure To Stubbornly High U.S. Inflation

Markit
3.3K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Continued spending by the wealthiest US consumers has kept inflation relatively heated, frustrating the Fed's efforts to slow price increases, but the recent equity market slide could provide a long-sought remedy.
  • The S&P 500 in mid-March fell more than 10% from its all-time high reached Feb. 19, a market drop likely hurting the highest-earning households.
  • While stock market performance may not be a true reflection of the state of the economy, slumping equities weigh on sentiment and confidence.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

Continued spending by the wealthiest US consumers has kept inflation relatively heated, frustrating the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow price increases, but the recent equity market slide could provide a long-sought remedy.

The S&P 500 in mid-March fell

This article was written by

Markit
3.3K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News