PE Defense Investment Surges In Early 2025 As Geopolitics Drives Change

Mar. 22, 2025 6:00 AM ETPEX, PSP, LBO
Markit
3.3K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Private equity investment in defense swelled in early 2025, even as the investment landscape is quickly shifting in both the US and Europe.
  • Recent policy decisions are changing the field of play for private equity defense investors.
  • The US and Canada have absorbed 83% of all private equity- and venture capital-backed investment in aerospace and defense since 2020, including all the deals announced or completed in 2025 through March 16.

Analytic calculation software allows businesses to process and interpret large sets of data more efficiently.

ipuwadol

Private equity investment in defense swelled in early 2025, even as the investment landscape is quickly shifting in both the US and Europe.

The announced value of private equity- and venture capital-backed investments in aerospace and defense between Jan. 1 and

This article was written by

Markit
3.3K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News