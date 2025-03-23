I find it surprising that there's such little focus on Canadian stock markets these days, notably at Seeking Alpha. Obviously the business landscape has changed substantially in Canada since the last article on this market. Some readers here might not
Investigating Canada's S&P/TSX 60 Index During A Time Of Great Trepidation
Summary
- It's a time of great anxiety in Canada, although surprisingly the country's S&P/TSX 60 index is only down modestly from record highs.
- The S&P/TSX 60 offers lower volatility and sector diversification compared to the tech-heavy S&P 500, potentially making it a valuable portfolio addition for U.S. investors.
- Economic impacts from existing and proposed tariffs are difficult to quantify. Canada's banking sector could face increasing loan losses if commodity and manufacturing sectors get hit hard.
- While I rate the S&P/TSX 60 a Hold, American investors may benefit from holding Canadian stocks, especially if the Canadian Dollar rebounds as I expect it might.
I don't own the S&P TSX/60 directly through any ETF of mutual fund, but I own some of the component companies.
