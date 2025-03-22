Steris: AST Recovery Is Ongoing; Upgrading To 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- Upgraded Steris to 'strong buy' with a fair value of $254 per share due to strong recovery in its Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST) business.
- AST segment showed 9.5% organic growth, with management confident in further recovery despite challenges from rising labor costs and raw material inflation.
- For FY25, Steris guides for 6% revenue growth and 3.1% adjusted EPS growth, with significant contributions expected from Healthcare Products and AST segments.
- Key risks include weak capital equipment sales due to economic conditions, but overall, Steris's differentiated AST portfolio supports a positive long-term outlook.
