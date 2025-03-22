What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday managed to snap a four-week losing streak, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) just about making it over the flat line into positive territory. After ending in correction territory last week, the index has rebounded.



The Federal Reserve played a big role in helping the S&P's (SP500) weekly advance. The central bank on Wednesday held interest rates steady, as widely expected. Moreover, its updated dot plot showed lower GDP projections, higher core PCE inflation expectations, and no change in interest rate estimates.



However, it was chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-decision press conference that made headlines. Powell said any inflation caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs would only be "transitory." Market participants saw the developments as dovish.



A trio of heavyweight companies also grabbed some of the spotlight this week with their quarterly results: FedEx (FDX), Micron Technology (MU), and Nike (NKE). The parcel delivery giant cut its annual revenue guidance for a third consecutive quarter. Meanwhile, memory chipmaker Micron (MU) forecast a decline in the current quarter’s adjusted gross margin. Finally, the world's largest shoe company issued soft guidance.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) advanced +0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) added +0.2%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) climbed +1.2%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



